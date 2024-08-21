Neenan announces layoffs citing construction industry headwinds

FORT COLLINS — Neenan Archistruction, which announced a leadership change a month ago, has laid off an unspecified number of its employees, citing changes in the construction industry.

“Some projects have been slower to recover and have continued to fluctuate, with a few projects being on hold for months at a time, or in some cases, indefinitely,” the 58-year-old company said in a statement emailed to BizWest on Wednesday. “To maintain the balance of our firm, we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce our staff. These changes make sure that we will continue to perform for our clients. We do not take these decisions lightly and feel extremely saddened to lose valuable members of our team.”

A company spokesperson would not confirm the number of employees laid off, or what proportion of Neenan’s staff was affected. According to BizWest research, the Fort Collins-based company employed 93 people in 2023, down from 150 in 2020.

The company pledged in the statement that “this adjustment will not impact the quality or consistency of our work. We are deeply committed to continuing our successful partnerships.”

In July, Neenan announced that its vice president, Bill Pigg, had been promoted to the role of president, replacing David Shigekane, who became its CEO.

The company’s founder, David Neenan, died last year at age 80. Neenan started Neenan Co. LLLP after buying out Burton Builders and began to integrate the design/build concept into his operation. Prior to that point, most contractors worked in a design-bid-build world where architectural design was separate from the construction phase of new building creation.