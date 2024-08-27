Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta opening next month in Fort Collins

Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta

FORT COLLINS — Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, a Denver pizzeria chain owned by Garrett Brizendine, CEO of EPIQ Ventures LLC., is opening a restaurant on Sept. 13 in Fort Collins.

The restaurant at 2550 E Harmony Rd. is Anthony’s 19th location.

“Our team here in Fort Collins is so excited to welcome everyone in the community into the newest Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta,” Anthony’s head of retail development Andrew Rauch said in a prepared statement. “Opening the first Anthony’s in Fort Collins means a lot to us, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community.”

Anthony’s in Fort Collins will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 13 with giveaways and a comedy show.