Ice cream parlor to open in Fort Collins’ Northern Hotel

FORT COLLINS — An ice cream parlor with a nostalgic vibe will open this spring in the Northern Hotel building in downtown Fort Collins.

Edison’s Ice Cream will occupy the approximately 1,600-square-foot space at 172 N. College Ave. that had for years been home to a Starbucks Coffee outlet.

Julianna Follon, Edison’s director of business development, said owners Nate and Krisanna Frary, who also own the Dutch Bros. Coffee franchises in Northern Colorado, decided to open an ice cream shop because “ice cream is their family’s passion. They have three kids, and the only two things they all could agree on was Disneyland and ice cream. They couldn’t do Disneyland, so they’re doing this.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

A news release issued Tuesday said that the “retro-fresh design” of the shop will provide “an inclusive space where the entire community can indulge in a sweet treat, regardless of dietary restrictions.”

Follon said the shop initially will offer 12 signature flavors in scoops or cones, “and then as we get going, we’ll launch some seasonal creations.” Five of the 12 original flavors will be dairy free and “gluten friendly,” while the majority of the other severn would be gluten friendly as well.

“We’ll be making all of our waffle cones in house,” she said.

The menu will also highlight other local Northern Colorado businesses, including Local Hive Honey and Rocky Mountain Olive Oil.

Follon said the name “Edison’s” was meant to evoke “a simpler time” with a 1940s and 1950s feel, “when life was a little slower and moments were savored … with those who matter most.”

Dohn Constructors is the general contractor for the renovation, and Rosi Design Studio — which also worked on The Neighbor in the old Everyday Joe’s coffeehouse space on Mason Street — is designing the space.

Follon said the shop would employ around 20 people in the peak summer months, and fewer when colder weather sets in. Nate Frary said he wants to provide a space where employees can find meaningful work, grow professionally and flourish personally.

“We believe that investing in our people is just as important as crafting exceptional ice cream,” he said. “A truly extraordinary customer experience starts with a team that feels valued and supported, and that’s been our mission from day one.”Before the ice cream parlor opens, Edison’s already is serving the area with a mobile ice cream cart. So far, the Frarys have only been booking private events, Follon said, but the cart will appear in public places by spring. The store also will soon launch online pint sales for local pickup.

on Facebook on LinkedIn