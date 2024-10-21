Fort Collins’ Domenic’s Bistro moving — but not far

FORT COLLINS — A restaurant that opened 21 years ago in southeast Fort Collins, is moving to a space just 200 yards away.

Domenic’s Bistro and Wine Bar will close after dinner this Sunday at 931 E. Harmony Road and then reopen Nov. 6 in a slightly larger space at 921 E. Harmony Road.

Domenic’s is owned by Fort Collins native Brian Tessari with help from executive chef Chris Myrick and operations director Ryan Cullen.

“When I first opened, everyone thought I was crazy. But people were drawn in, and it became their own place. Everyone likes to call it their Cheers,” Tessari said in a prepared statement. “We’ve spent 21 years refining the restaurant’s needs. Now, owning the space and designing it from the ground up for our long-time staff and guests is incredible.”

Myrick said one of the best benefits of the move will be a much larger food-preparation area, because “it’s been a long time in our little shoebox kitchen.” He said the extra space will permit adding a deep fryer and some more lunch and dinner menu options to the bistro’s longtime list of Mediterranean-inspired comfort foods.

The bigger kitchen also will have room for increased storage and better food-preparation areas. An inspection by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment had given the restaurant a “re-inspection required” notice last month over some issues it found.

The dining area will be able to accommodate about four more tables, he said, adding that the biggest benefit will be an airlock at the front door to keep out the winter chill.

“Nobody wanted to sit up front because of the cold,” he said. “Now hopefully we’ll not have a bad seat in the house. Every seat will be a desirable one.”

Besides more comfortable setting and cozy booths, the new space will be able to offer improved accommodations for special events and holiday parties, and special sound mitigation for a more intimate atmosphere. A private patio will wrap around the building from east to south.

The restaurant will also be able to add two or three employees, Myrick said.

“The new space is designed to maintain the same intimate feel as the original, from the bar top to the color scheme and brick walls,” a news release stated. “Domenic’s dedicated staff, known for their warmth and personal touch, will remain unchanged, ensuring the same exceptional hospitality. … Prices and popular menu items will remain consistent, allowing guests to continue enjoying the dishes they’ve come to love.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the community over the years,” Tessari said in the news release. “Seeing families return again and again over two decades, sharing their lives with us—it’s mind-blowing. We can’t wait to keep serving Fort Collins with the same passion for food and community, now in a space designed to meet our evolving needs.”

