Esh’s plans new discount grocery in Windsor

WINDSOR — A family-run Loveland grocery store will soon be opening in the East Point Commercial Center in Windsor.

The Esh family, which has owned Esh’s Market in Loveland for 22 years, has purchased a site in the marketplace at the corner of Colorado Highway 257 and Colorado Highway 392 as an anchor property.

The family submitted its plans to the town of Windsor in April.

According to documents filed by the city, the Esh family will build a nearly 20,000-square-foot grocery in the east side of the center. The site consists of a little more than four acres.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Esh’s website shows that John, Sarah, Reuben, and Martha Esh opened their small discount grocery store in 2002. In 2008, Reuben and Martha Esh took over full ownership. The market it now located at 375 W. 71st St. in Loveland. There also is an Esh’s market in Dacono.

“We can’t promise everything on your grocery list, but do offer a unique, daily treasure hunt of value and low prices for some on a tight budget and those who love to find a great deal,” Esh’s website said. “Our product availability is random because we purchase from many different outlets across the United States of overstocked, repackaged, seasonal and close dated items. This allows us to sell quality product that may otherwise end up being wasted. If it’s here today, you better buy because it may be gone by tomorrow!”

Owner Rueben Esh and store General Manager Justin Esh did not return calls for comment on the new store plans.