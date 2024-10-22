Kura Revolving Sushi Bar bringing conveyor-belt concept to Boulder

BOULDER — Kura Sushi USA Inc., the American subsidiary of a Japanese rotating sushi bar concept, is opening a Colorado outpost next year at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street shopping center.

Diners select items from a conveyor belt that winds around the restaurant space and pay by the plate. Some Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations feature robots that serve drinks.

Kura said it is shooting for an opening next fall at the 1710 29th St. location.

Launched in Japan in 1977, Kura came to the United States in 2008. The company has more than 500 locations in Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

