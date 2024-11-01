Maine Shack to close Boulder lobster-roll joint

BOULDER — New England-style seafood purveyor Maine Shack plans to temporarily close its Denver location and permanently shutter its Boulder outpost.

“This Sunday, Nov. 3rd, will be Maine Shack Boulder’s last day in business,” Maine Shack posted Thursday on its Facebook page. “This was not an easy decision to make, but with the rising cost of labor and goods, along with current economic challenges facing small businesses, closing Boulder was best for the health of our company.”

Maine Shack, which opened about a year ago at 2010 16th St., also has a location in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood and an in-progress operation in Naples, Florida.

The company said the Denver restaurant will close in November as a relocation is explored.

“After more than five years in LoHi, Maine Shack Denver will temporarily close our doors on Sunday, November 10th for the winter season as we look for a new and improved space to call home starting in spring/summer 2025,” Maine Shack’s Facebook post said. “With a rent increase and no security to get us through the summer, it was time to move on. We want to thank our amazing staff and loyal customers for all the support and we look forward to sharing the news of a new location in the greater Denver area soon.”

Maine Shack “will be hard at work on opening a new brick and mortar location this December in Naples,” the post said.

