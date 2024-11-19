Enzoic acquires risk-management platform VeriClouds

BOULDER — Cybersecurity company Enzoic has acquired Seattle-based VeriClouds Inc., which focuses on compromised-password data collection.

The acquisition will allow Enzoic to provide more solutions to customers, according to a news release.

“The combination of Enzoic and VeriClouds is a strategic move that allows us to jointly leverage new capabilities and expand our reach. Together, we unlock deeper data and new possibilities that redefine the compromised credential marketplace. VeriClouds’ commitment to customer success will help drive us forward, ensuring that we deliver even greater value to all of our customers. We are delighted to be working with the VeriClouds team,” Enzoic CEO Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson said in the news release.

Enzoic is a trade name used by PasswordPing Ltd.

The merger will integrate over 3,000 monitored sources from VeriClouds and additional data sources from Enzoic, creating a “comprehensive identity threat intelligence service, providing customers with more robust password and credential data,” the release stated.

Enzoic and VeriClouds say that there will be no disruption to existing services as the companies transition over the next few months.

