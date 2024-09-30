Boulderthon registration up 40%, neared 10K

BOULDER — Participants who registered to run the Boulder 2024 race on Sunday totalled nearly 10,000, a record and up about 40% from last year.

“Even with Boulderthon being a young race, we have large ambitions for the event as we watch it grow at an incredible rate year after year,” Phil Dumontet, Boulderthon founder and president, said in a prepared statement.

Mark Messmer, the men’s marathon champion and overall first-place finisher, completed the 26.2 miles in 2:30:41, according to a Boulderthon news release. Leidy Yohanna Tobon, who finished with a time of 3:05:10, was Boulderthon’s fastest woman.