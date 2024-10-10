Kuhl outdoor brand opening first Colorado shop in Boulder

BOULDER — Kuhl, a Salt Lake City-based outdoor-apparel brand, will open its first Colorado retail location in Boulder this month.

The Boulder shop, Kuhl’s fifth nationwide, is at 1421 Pearl St.

According to a news release, “Fuel up on delicious tacos and stay refreshed at the hydration station powered by Skratch Labs Café, and catch live music from Colorado’s own Trevor Michael and his trio band at Kuhl Boulder’s grand opening on Oct. 24 starting at 6 p.m.”

