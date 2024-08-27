Pvolve plans to open Boulder fitness studio next year

BOULDER — Pvolve, a franchisor of fitness studios, plans to open its first Boulder location in 2025.

“This expansion comes through a new franchise agreement with local entrepreneur Allison Randal,” the company said in a news release.

Pvolve plans to open its first Colorado studio in Denver late this year.

“Pvolve’s methodology not only catered to my physical needs but seamlessly integrated into my daily life, improving my mobility, toning my body, and significantly elevating my overall lifestyle,” Randal said in the release. “I knew I wasn’t the only one looking for a modality like that, and couldn’t resist bringing the brand to Boulder so more people could experience its impact. If I could share one sentiment that sums up Pvolve’s value, it would be the franchise’s founding sentiment: ‘Break a sweat, not your body.’”