Government & Politics  July 22, 2025

Bella Ridge Golf Club approved to sell booze tee-side

Looking west on the Bella Ridge Golf Club, players will get a view of the Rocky Mountains as they tee off. Sharon Dunn/BizWest
By

The Bella Ridge Golf Club will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages at a temporary clubhouse or tee-side.

Related Posts

Beth Potter
Categories: Government & Politics Johnstown Sports & Recreation Today's News Bella Ridge Golf Club
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts