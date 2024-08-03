Phillips 66 donates $20K to Greeley recreation

Kelly McClanahan, City of Greeley Recreation aquatics supervisor, holds a check for $20,000 July 23 at the Discovery Bay Waterpark, 715 E. 24th St, in Greeley. Phillips 66 presented the check to the recreation division for swimming lessons and aquatics equipment and technology upgrades. Courtesy City of Greeley.

GREELEY — The City of Greeley Recreation division received a check for $20,000 from Phillips 66 on July 23 in a presentation held at Discovery Bay Waterpark. A portion of the donation will benefit swim-lesson participants who use the Youth Assistance Fund. The remaining funds will go toward equipment upgrades and purchasing technology for the swim-lesson programming.

The donation will support Greeley Recreation’s efforts to provide local access to swim lessons and teach water safety. The funds will be allocated to individuals that qualify for the Youth Assistance Fund to help pay for swim lessons.

The Youth Assistance Fund scholarship program is available for families with financial hardship wanting opportunities for their child to participate in a City of Greeley recreation program.

Eligibility requirements for the Youth Assistance Fund include documentation for qualification for the Supplemental Nutrition Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program. The program offers individuals up to $150 annually to help cover the cost of sports programs and classes.

The Greeley Culture, Parks and Recreation Department raises money through sponsorships and donations for the Youth Assistance Fund annually.