Greeley Council approves 8-acre single-family infill project in west Greeley

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council on Tuesday approved rezoning an 8-acre pocket of undeveloped agricultural land to residential, which will allow 25 to 30 single-family homes to be built in the Mountain Vista Subdivision.

The property is just east of 83rd Avenue and south of 19th Street.

Three area residents addressed the council, asking that the developer put the project into the local homeowner’s association, but council members said they could only deal with the zoning issue, and it is up to the developer to include the homeowners into the HOA to hold the new residence to the same standards as the existing neighborhoods.

Council member Tommy Butler said it was time to get the project done.

“I liked it when it was multifamily project, and I like it as a single-family and it’s about time we build ’em,” Butler said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the rezone.

Subdivision developers originally took a multifamily project to the city planners last year, but the Greeley Planning Commission rejected it in 2023. This new plan requests a rezone to residential low-density to match its surrounding uses. The property to the west is zoned as commercial low-density.

The parcel had been zoned Holding Ag since the subdivision was developed in 2002. The small pocket was the site of an oil and gas well, but owners capped and abandoned the well in 2019.

Residents also mentioned how 83rd Avenue would not be able to handle all the growth that is planned for the areas, and asked that the city work on building up the road to better handle the increased load it will be under when multiple projects are realized. Several residential and commercial projects are planned in and around the area, and 83rd Avenue is the only road to handle that extra volume and growth.