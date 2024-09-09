Embattled HP residential zoning project set for another vote

GREELEY — Another pocket of the former Hewlett-Packard Co. property in west Greeley is getting closer to being rezoned to some sort of residential use.

The Greeley City Council will consider a plan to rezone a 16-acre piece of land in the former HP site northeast of Westridge Academy to residential-high density from industrial-light zoning.

The project, however, is not well-received by neighbors, who fear that higher traffic could create trouble for an already busy neighborhood. The council will hold a public hearing on Sept. 17 to consider the rezone, which was approved unanimously by the Greeley Planning Commission on Aug. 13.

Brian Bartels, a principal of property owner LaSalle Investors LLC, is now on his third try to get this area rezoned for a better use than the current zoning. He had applied a little over two years ago on the project, and the planning commission unanimously approved it. The City Council, however, killed the project on a 3-3 vote. He brought the project back in a different form in 2023, but pulled the project after learning that the city requires projects to wait a full year from being rejected before coming back for consideration.

At the Aug. 13 meeting, Bartels told the planning commission that the only thing that had changed since that time is that the group sold approximately five acres to Westridge Academy to allow space for it to move its drop-off and pick-up line off the street, according to city documents.

Hewlett-Packard vacated the site in 2000, and the 60-acre property sold in 2004. Bartels said he came on board in 2007 to redevelop the property, but no one came forward with any plans. Bartels eventually purchased the property and began tearing down existing buildings.

Neighbors continue to speak out against more multifamily units in that area since the Ten West apartments are already located to the east. Neighbors complained of traffic from the apartments racing through the streets with loud music at all hours of the night, and of tenants allowing their animals to soil the neighborhood.

Neighbors spoke in favor of having single-family homes in the area rather than apartments, or even the existing industrial zoning.

Bartels said while the area was slated for a rezone to residential-high, there are no existing plans for anything there at present. He told the planning commission the R-H zone allows for more uses than just apartments. Indeed, the RH zone allows single-family, duplexes, row houses, accessory dwelling units and multifamily uses such as residential care group homes, according to the city zoning guide.

Planning Commission chair Justin Yeater said it wasn’t fair to hold the landowner responsible for existing poor traffic, and that he believed Bartels was trying to improve the site and traffic with the development.

Greeley Mayor Pro-Tem Dale Hall alerted city staff last Tuesday that he will want to consider the different traffic scenarios that could be contemplated in this area with the rezone. The public is invited to attend the Sept. 17 hearing, and attendees will be allowed to address the project online or in person.