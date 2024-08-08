Assessor completes Alexander Mountain Fire property-damage report

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer County assessor has completed a report of property damage caused by the Alexander Mountain Fire.

The report, completed Sunday, shows that 51 homes were recorded as damaged or lost. Property owners impacted by the fire could see their property values reduced, resulting in their taxes being lowered, as they recover, repair or rebuild, according to a news release from the assessor’s office.

“In the months ahead, my office will continue to study damages in the Alexander Fire burn scar for any valuation adjustments on impacted properties,” Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck said in a prepared statement. “We’ll also be there to assist homeowners while they rebuild.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How the Surest health plan helped improve access to care and lowered costs Take a closer look at UnitedHealthcare's Surest health plan, a more modern approach to health benefits that improves access to care with the goal of lowering health care expenses.

At the end of the year, the county assessor will report all homes lost due to natural disasters in Larimer County and make a tax credit available to property owners under a Colorado program. Property owners who have moved or relocated after being impacted by the wildfire should update their address with the assessor’s office to ensure that they are properly notified of any valuation changes on their property and other information they receive from the county.Property owners who need more information or have questions can contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office by calling 970-498-7050 or visiting https://www.larimer.gov/assessor.