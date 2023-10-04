Greeley DDA adds additional property to the district

GREELEY — The Greeley Downtown Development Authority, already a sprawling district that includes 55 square blocks, will grow slightly with the addition of a building and its parking lot.

The Greeley City Council gave its unanimous stamp of approval to the DDA request for expansion Tuesday night. Added will be the former Allnutt Funeral Home at 702 13th St. and the parking lot that adjoins it on the south.

Richmark Real Estate Partners LLC, owner of the property, asked to be added to the district. Richmark has been a major partner with the DDA in redevelopment of property to bring new residential and retail opportunities to the core of the city.

The Allnutt site is contiguous with the DDA, and Richmark was not opposed to adding the 5-mill property tax that helps to support DDA activities.

A workspace for an artist and a gallery is being considered for the site.