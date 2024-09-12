Greeley may add to development impact fee

The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council will study the viability of a public facility fee to be included into the existing developmental impact fee, the one-time charge developers pay to get a permit to build in the city.

Even though the city is required to perform this study and update the developmental impact fee every five years, the Greeley Tribune reports that the city will conduct the study three years ahead of time because of rising costs due to inflation and a rapid decrease in collected residential DIFs.