Loveland to interview city manager, city attorney finalists

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND — Four candidates to become Loveland’s new city manager will be interviewed during executive sessions of the Loveland City Council on Thursday and Friday afternoons, and five candidates to become the new city attorney will be interviewed in similar fashion on Saturday morning.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the council will not take any official action after the sessions. Once finalists are identified for the two positions, Loveland residents will get a chance to meet them and provide feedback before the council makes its final decision.