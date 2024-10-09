Longmont eyes 26-acre tract for annexation

A 26-acre tract proposed for annexation. Longmont City Council packet

LONGMONT — A roughly 26-acre agriculture-zoned property just north of Longmont will go through the city’s annexation review process for possible future development, thanks to a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Longmont City Council.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, applicant NLA Investors LLC wants the property northwest of U.S. 287 and Park Ridge Avenue to be zoned Residential – Mixed Neighborhood, which would allow it to build attached residential units at densities ranging from six to 18 units per acre.

