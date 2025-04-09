Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital names Torres associate medical director

JOHNSTOWN — Dr. Jack Torres has been named associate medical director at Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed, free-standing rehabilitation facility that provides specialized physical rehabilitative services to patients recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions.

Torres will assist in leading the hospital’s interdisciplinary health-care team in providing medical services.

Board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, Torres brings nearly 15 years of medical expertise to his role. His career includes leadership and clinical roles in health-care organizations throughout Colorado, Texas and Kansas.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Torres, a highly respected physician in Northern Colorado, to our team,” Christina Salas, CEO of Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital, said in a prepared statement. “He exemplifies compassionate care combined with dedication to improving outcomes for each of his patients. We know he will bring compassion and expertise to our patients and their families.”

Torres earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Tulane University in New Orleans, then a medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation and an internship in general surgery from the same institution. He is an active member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

