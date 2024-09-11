Historic Longmont gas station to reopen as eatery

LONGMONT — A gas station built in 1937 will reopen near Longmont’s Prospect neighborhood on Friday with a new life as a restaurant and bar.

According to KMGH-TV Channel 7, developer Zachary Nassar will open Johnson’s Station, the new incarnation of the old Johnson’s Corner service station, as “a place where you can get a hamburger, a drink, sit back in the backyard here that we created and just enjoy yourself.” Its old gasoline pumps have been converted into electric-vehicle charging stations.