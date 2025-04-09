Brewing, Cideries & Spirits  April 9, 2025

CopperMuse Distillery files for bankruptcy days after closure

CopperMuse Distillery, which closed March 30 after more than a decade in business, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

