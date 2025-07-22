Altvia hires fintech vet as new leader

BROOMFIELD — Altvia Solutions LLC, a Broomfield-based technology provider for private equity firms, has hired fintech veteran Ryan Keough as its CEO.

Keough, Altvia said in a news release, has more than two decades of leadership experience with financial technology and software-as-a-service firms including Allvue Systems, Finastra International Ltd. and Misys International Banking Systems Ltd.

“I’m honored to lead Altvia at such a transformative moment for the industry,” Keough said in the release. “Private capital firms are demanding smarter, faster, and more connected ways of working. Altvia’s technology is well positioned to meet that need. I’m excited to partner with our clients to drive innovation, expand our reach, and deliver exceptional value.”

Recent posts on Altvia’s website show that Brie Aletto was the company’s former CEO. The news release announcing Keough’s hire does not mention Aletto’s departure.

