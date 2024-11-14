Homegrown, Perdida restaurants coming to ex-C.B. & Potts in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Gastamo Group LLC, the Denver-based restaurant group behind popular concepts such as Birdcall and Park Burger, is doubling down on its bet on the ’burbs with the upcoming opening of Homegrown Tap & Dough and Perdida Kitchen under a single roof in Westminster.

The pair of proven concepts — one a ski lodge-inspired pizza and beer joint with locations in Denver, Littleton and Arvada, and the other a coastal Mexican concept with an existing restaurant in Denver’s Washington Park neighborhood — will soon take over the cavernous ex-C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Taproom space at 1257 W. 120th Ave.

The Gastamo team had to “figure out how to get creative with this massive 12,000-square-foot building and produce a restaurant concept that actually gets people totally stoked,” Gastamo co-founder Pete Newlin told BizWest.

The company tossed around the idea of a food hall, but ultimately opted against that notion and in favor of a two-restaurant-under-one-roof concept.

The Westminster building will have “two different entrances, two different kitchens, two different dining rooms, two totally different experiences,” Newlin said, “And we do hope people use them in fun ways.” For example, if there’s a wait at Homegrown, diners could pop into Perdida’s bar and grab a cocktail before dinner.

Gastamo’s goal is to have Homegrown and Perdida “both open by the first week in December,” he said. If all goes according to plan — always a big “if” when dealing with final restaurant and building inspections — “we’re going to do it in two phases and open up the Homegrown side first” early in the final week of November, with the Perdida side opening about a week later.

Gastamo’s restaurants, which also include the Park & Co. and Lady Nomada concepts, have historically operated in more-dense urban neighborhoods such as Washington Park in Denver. But lately, the group has been looking to the suburbs for growth opportunities.

“We started in the city of Denver, but we’ve really become obsessed with this idea of how we can build this next generation of restaurants that grow in these amazing communities that are around big cities,” Newlin said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “there was a mass movement to leave urban cores. Hey, if everybody can work in a remote way, why would I drive into the city when I can live in this beautiful community like Westminster where it has all the daily needs,” he said.

Newlin called the C.B. & Potts space “an undervalued asset” due to its location right off of Interstate 25. “You have 80,000 cars a day and you don’t really have a lot going on (restaurant-wise) between there and Loveland.”

While Gastamo Group might be willing to venture outside of its home city, the company doesn’t currently have its sights set on out-of-state expansion.

“Gastamo Group has no intention to leave the state. We want to grow here. We love Colorado deeply. We want to spend our time here. We want to build our team here,” Newlin said. “And so we believe that (rather than) scaling all across the country, let’s just continue to grow in Colorado and hopefully deliver a better product.”

