Greeley Red Lobster slated to become gas station, convenience store

GREELEY — If you were surprised when you felt like a Red Lobster night and the restaurant had shut down, you may be even more surprised the next time you pass by the busy corner.

You may be able to fill up, but not on fish.

Owners of the property have plans to turn the property into a convenience store and a gas station after razing the 34-year-old building at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 34 and 23rd Avenue. The building has not been demolished yet, but plans are afoot, according to documents filed this week with the City of Greeley.

Documents filed with the city indicate that the owners of 2-acre property at 2885 23rd Ave. have planned a massive do-over by LASCO Development Corp. of Houston. Green Tree Apartments in Orlando, Florida, paid $3.6 million for the property in 2016 for $3.6 million, according to Weld County records.

Zoning for the project will not have to change, as it is zoned commercial high-intensity. The site also will not materially change, as it will use the existing entries into the lot off of 29th Street, the documents state.

“The applicant sees the development as a response to Greeley’s growing demand for accessible, everyday goods and fuel, particularly in a location serving both local and through traffic,” according to the project narrative by K2 Civil Consultants in Denver.

Red Lobster fed Greeley residents for years but succumbed to the company’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization plans this summer. The restaurant was closed in July and was one of the six locations closed in Colorado. Residents who still crave those cheddar biscuits and shrimp specials can find nine Red Lobster restaurants still open, the closest being in Fort Collins, Longmont and Northglenn.

LASCO Development reports that it got its start building Blockbuster video stores. “Blockbuster was LASCO’s first tenant and developed one of the first stores in the country followed by almost 300 more locations across the central U.S., according ot the company’s website.

“Being capable of taking a project from site selection to grand opening has enabled us to deliver 900 plus buildings worth over $2 billion,” its website stated. LASCO reports that it has developed for retailers such as “7-Eleven, CVS, Whataburger, Memorial Hermann, Kelsey Seybold, Staples, Office Depot, Blockbuster Video, Hollywood Video, and others.”

Representatives from LASCO Development did not return calls for comment by this story’s deadline.