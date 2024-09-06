Airport shuttles cut off services in Greeley  — again

GREELEY — Residents needing transportation to Denver International Airport will have to find passage through Loveland, as the two shuttles operating in Greeley are here no more.

Having just started its service in Greeley in March, the Fort Collins-based Landline has already canceled its stops in Greeley. And the Greeley Shuttle has only one message on its website: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen issues, Greeley Shuttle is no longer in operation.”

Landline, founded in 2019 in a partnership with United Airlines, began serving Greeley in March, offering 11 round-trips a day to and from the airport.

SPONSORED CONTENT

But operators quickly learned that though the Northern Colorado market was growing, perhaps it wasn’t as hot as they thought in Greeley.

Landline issued a statement late Thursday:

“Building on the success of our operations in Fort Collins/Loveland, we decided to expand our popular DIA airport shuttle service to the Greeley market. Unfortunately, passenger demand in Greeley did not meet the same level of success as in Fort Collins/Loveland, and we have made the difficult decision to phase out our Greeley operation,”Nicholas Johnson of Landline said in a written statement. “We remain fully committed to expanding our popular services in Northern Colorado, with exciting new offerings from the Harmony Transfer Center and a free parking location at 3825 E. Mulberry, alongside continued service to CSU and Fort Collins-Loveland Airport.”

Shuttle services have struggled to stay in Greeley due to lack of volume for decades. Shamrock Airport Express began service in Greeley in 2004, directly competing with Rocky Mountain Shuttle, which had operated in Greeley since 1994. Shamrock later became SuperShuttle. In January 2017, SuperShuttle announced that it was leaving the Greeley market. Green Ride took over some of Super Shuttle’s routes. In July 2017, RedLion Coach offered airport trips in Greeley; but it no longer exists.

With the Greeley Shuttle closing and Landline canceling Greeley service, travelers will have to catch shuttles that make stops in Loveland.