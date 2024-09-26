Boulder’s Le Peep location to close Sunday

BOULDER — After Sunday, Coach Prime will need to find a new favorite breakfast spot in Boulder.

The Le Peep location in the Village Shopping Center at 2525 Arapahoe Ave., which has been serving breakfast and lunch for 41 years, will close after business hours on Sunday, according to a manager who didn’t have time to give his name but blamed “high rent” for the decision to close.

Earlier this year, University of Colorado football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders had posted a video on his Instagram page, stating that he had been asked what was his favorite breakfast place in Boulder, “and I said, ‘Le Peep.’ Some of you thought I was lying, but where am I right now? Le Peep.”

John Tayer, CEO of the Boulder Chamber, said he was aware of Le Peep’s imminent closing and the general concerns about high rents in Boulder.

“Certainly, the cost of renting commercial space in Boulder and across the region has become higher,” Tayer told BizWest on Thursday. “An element of that has been the increase in property taxes, and that has put a significant burden on our businesses large and small. It’s something we all need to think about in terms of trying to identify opportunities for relief and to consider how we can support those businesses in other ways to make the cost of doing business in Boulder less expensive.”

Colorado state lawmakers, during an August special session, passed a compromise measure that aims to reduce property taxes for residential and business owners in exchange for withdrawing a pair of initiatives containing deeper tax cuts from the November ballot.

“We were pleased with the forward progress at the state Legislature this year,” Tayer said, “but clearly, for many of our businesses, that was not sufficient.”

On its Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Boulder location wrote that “this isn’t just a farewell; it’s a moment to reflect on the countless memories we’ve created together. From the early morning rushes to the quiet moments of connection over a steaming cup of coffee, you, our incredible customers, have been the heart and soul of our journey. You’ve celebrated your milestones with us, shared laughter across our tables, and made Le Peep a place where community truly flourished.

“Before we close our doors, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you,” the Facebook post continued. “Thank you for embracing us, for making us a part of your lives, and for supporting us with unwavering loyalty. Boulder, you’ve given us the privilege to serve you, to be a part of your community, and to make a difference in the local brunch scene. Your love and appreciation have fueled our passion every single day.

“As we prepare to step away, we do so with a deep sense of pride for what we’ve built together and with hope that the bonds we’ve formed will endure beyond these walls. The memories we’ve shared will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we hope they do in yours too. Thank you, Boulder, for everything. We’ll miss you dearly.”

Founded in Aspen 45 years ago, Le Peep has both a franchising and a licensing model for its stores.

Locations in the area that remain open include 1225 Ken Pratt Bovd. Unit 116, in Longmont; 3700 W. 144th Ave., Suite C-400, in Broomfield; and 7355 W. 88th Ave. in Westminster. The chain also has restaurants in Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood and Littleton, as well as four locations in Omaha, Nebraska, and eateries in Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.