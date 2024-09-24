Windsor voters getting special election on recreational marijuana

WINDSOR — Having been banned for 11 years, recreational marijuana sales are coming back before Windsor voters to see how a new crop of residents feels about the drug.

The town received a citizen’s initiative petition in August with 1,926 valid signatures. But due to timing issues, Windsor residents will have to vote on the question in a special election on Feb. 18, 2025. The Windsor Town Board had the option to adopt an ordinance permitting adult-use marijuana sales or put the question on the ballot in a special election. The town board voted unanimously to let the voters decide.

“I am not a proponent of marijuana sales in the community,” Windsor Town Board member and former Windsor police chief Rick Klimek said. “Voters have consistently rejected it other times. And this is new, and enough signatures were gathered, so I would like to submit to the people rather than adopting an ordinance.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Windsor has had a tumultuous history with medical marijuana, at one time having three such businesses in town. Town residents, however, banned sales of the substance in 2013.

But a whole new population lives in Windsor now, board members acknowledged, as evidenced by the 2,534 signatures collected. But they were turned in Aug. 4, which pushed their timing beyond the regular election.

Colorado rules in regard to citizens’ initiatives dictate specific timing. Once a petition is turned in, the town has 30 days to validate the signatures, another 10 days to hear protests, and another 20 days to bring the question before the town board. That came Monday night.

The Town Board can either adopt the ordinance that was drafted within the petition in full without alterations, or refer the item to the voters at a special election that must be called no sooner than 60 days, but no later than 150 days. A special election cannot be called 32 days before or after a presidential, primary, or general election. This year, the presidential election falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which would create a black-out period from Oct. 4 through Dec. 7, Windsor town clerk Karen Frawley reported to the board Monday.

The language will be paired with another special election question, Frawley said. The town’s ad hoc charter committee has proposed amendments to the town’s charter that will go before voters. The special election could cost in excess of $70,000.