23 Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado firms among Colorado Companies to Watch finalists

DENVER — Twenty-three companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado have been named finalists as Colorado Companies to Watch for 2025.

The Colorado Companies to Watch 2025 Summit, Expo and Finalist Reception event will take place Thursday at 650 E. 40th Ave. in Denver.

The summit “is where Colorado’s most innovative companies take center stage as we celebrate our Top CCTW Finalists — the trailblazers redefining industries and shaping the future,” CCTW said on its website. “During this event you can attend our Finalist Expo where you can explore the cutting-edge products and services of Colorado’s next big success stories and connect with the bold leaders behind them.”

For more information and to access the summit agenda, visit the event page here.

The finalists, which CCYW says “represent the very best of Colorado’s business community — visionary leaders, trailblazing innovators, and changemakers who are shaping the future of their industries and communities,” include the following businesses in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

All Star Cleaning Services, Fort Collins.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc., Boulder.

Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch, Red Feather Lakes.

Easton Homes, Frederick.

GeoSure, Boulder.

Ginger and Baker, Fort Collins.

GROW, Longmont.

James Legacy Corp., doing business as Metalex Thermal Specialties, Berthoud.

Kayhan Space, Broomfield.

LongPath Technologies Inc., Boulder.

Merit Electric, Fort Collins.

Moxie Bread Co, Louisville

NOD Law PC, Louisville.

Old Town Design Build Inc., Fort Collins.

OTM, Fort Collins.

Phase 2 Co., Fort Collins.

Radicl, Boulder.

Sandbox Solar, Fort Collins.

SAOLA, Boulder.

The Creative Agency, Fort Collins.

Trident Fire & Security, Longmont.

Vida Benefits, Fort Collins.

Willow, Boulder.

Also named as finalists are:

47 Bakery, Northglenn.

5280 Metal Supply LLC, Denver.

Active Release Techniques LLC, Colorado Springs.

Acuity Innovations, Colorado Springs.

Ad Fontes Media, Westminster.

Alpha Capital Family Office, Greenwood Village.

Alpine Maids, Denver.

AVI Roofing, Denver.

Barefoot PR, Denver.

Blackhat Distillery, Colorado Springs.

BridgeView, Denver.

Cesco Linguistic Services Inc., Denver.

City Glass Company, Colorado Springs.

ClearSale, Denver.

Colorado Barricade, Denver.

Coravant LLC, Denver.

Denver Flooring & Finishes LLC, Denver.

DNA Vibe LLC, Centennial.

Dream Books Co., Denver.

DT Construct Inc., Golden.

DWC CPAs and Advisors, Grand Junction.

Elevated Title, Greenwood Village.

Elite Roofing and Solar, Denver.

Endolith, Westminster.

Focused Energy, Arvada.

Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher LLP, Denver.

Fresh Tape Media, Denver.

Groundwrk, Denver.

HRSoft , Denver.

Ignite Counseling Colorado PLLC, Westminster.

InnovaFlex Foundry, Colorado Springs.

Julota, Colorado City.

Kilroy’s Workshop, Colorado Springs.

Kooler Garage Doors, Grand Junction.

Levata Human Performance, Denver.

Lokiten Behavioral Health, Colorado Springs.

MDM Pumps, Colorado Springs.

Mind Spa Inc., Greenwood Village.

Mosaic Outdoor Living, Englewood.

Mountain Air Marketing, Colorado Springs.

MRC Towers Inc., Littleton.

Next Step Energy Solutions, Littleton.

NTV360, Lakewood.

Palski & Associates Inc., Colorado Springs.

Pentamix Security, Greenwood Village.

Picnic Basket Catering Collective, Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic, Colorado Springs.

Pins And Aces , Arvada.

Prana Pets, Golden.

Property Craft, Pueblo.

Prost Brewing Co., Northglenn.

Quandary Consultants, Denver.

R&R Engineers-Surveyors Inc., Denver.

Ronan Healthcare Compliance, Denver.

Scottish Stained Glass, Centennial.

SHEATH, Woodland Park.

Sky Peak Technologies, Grand Junction.

Skyhook Solar Corp., Grand Junction.

Spotsurfer, Edwards.

Sticky Fingers Cooking, Denver.

SunWater Spa, Manitou Springs.

Talnua Distillery, Arvada.

Team 80, Greenwood Village.

Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolate, Lakewood.

The Elite Pipe MD LLC, Denver.

Third Stage Consulting Group LLC, Englewood.

ThrivePass Inc., Denver.

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub, Idaho Springs.

Truckster, Denver.

Uncle Tim’s Cocktails, Denver.

Vannin Chief of Staff, Denver.

