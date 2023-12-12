Broadmoor sues JBS, NoCo Hemp Expo over event expenses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Broadmoor Hotel Inc. has filed lawsuits against JBS USA Inc. and the NoCo Hemp Expo, alleging that the companies have not paid for separate events held at the hotel in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Broadmoor filed suit Dec. 7 in El Paso County District Court against Greeley-based JBS and White Room Global Inc., doing business as WRGW Inc., a marketing and event-experience company based in Santa Monica, California.

The complaint alleges that JBS and WRGW have not paid for expenses for an event called the “JBS Cultural Experience,” held in April 2022.

Broadmoor states that it provided “facilities, rooms, food, services, convention space, parking and related matters” for the event.

“Despite Plaintiff performing the Contract in full and despite demand to the Defendant JBS, the Defendant JBS has materially breached the Contract by failing to pay the Plaintiff for the services provided under the Contract,” Broadmoor alleged in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks damages of $113,213, plus interest, attorney fees and costs.

Representatives from JBS and White Room Global did not respond to BizWest requests for comment.

The JBS Cultural Experience has occurred across multiple venues in Colorado Springs; Loveland; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Phoenix, according to an events page for a December 2022 program.

The April 2022 event at the Broadmoor included presentations by numerous JBS USA executives, including former CEO Tim Schellpeper.

NoCo Hemp Expo

In a separate lawsuit also filed Dec. 7, Broadmoor alleged that the Fort Collins-based NoCo Hemp Expo owes $160,398 for the event conducted at the hotel March 29-31.

“Plaintiff provided the services stated in the Contract to the Defendant and the Defendant made use of the services stated in the Contract, including without limitation, providing rooms, meeting and function space, conference areas and other accommodations,” the lawsuit stated. “Despite Plaintiff performing the Contract in full and despite demand to the Defendant, the Defendant has materially breached the Contract by failing to pay the Plaintiff for the services provided under the Contract.”

Broadmoor is seeking $160,398, plus interest, attorney fees and costs.

Morris Beegle, president and cofounder of We Are for Better Alternatives, WAFBA, a multi-brand company and producer of the NoCo Hemp Expo, speaks on the Let’s Talk Hemp Stage during the opening of the 2018 conference at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Courtesy NoCo Hemp Expo

The NoCo Hemp Expo originated a decade ago in Windsor, with subsequent events occurring in Loveland, Denver and Aurora. Organizers have touted the event as “the world’s most comprehensive industrial hemp exposition and conference,” according to the event website, bringing together “international business and government leaders, agriculture, academia, nonprofits, media and the public to collaborate on important initiatives, opportunities and solutions for the future of a crop and an industry that can have a significant positive impact on human, animal and planetary health.”

NoCo Hemp Expo recently announced plans to take the 2024 event to Estes Park.

Morris Beegle, producer of the NoCo Hemp Expo, told BizWest that the Expo has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as challenges in the hemp industry.

“I’m doing everything I can to work with my creditors to resolve any outstanding situations,” Beegle said. “The pandemic’s had an unfortunate impact on the events industry, including NoCo and the hemp industry, as well as the federal situation with the regulatory murkiness with the FDA, who’s continued to create problems within the hemp industry. So you know, I’m gonna blame the pandemic and the FDA for the majority of the situation that’s wrong with NoCo and the hemp industry.”

The cases are Broadmoor Hotel Inc., dba The Broadmoor, v. JBS USA Inc. and White Room Global Inc., dba WRGW Inc., El Paso County District Court, Case No. 2023CV32328, and Broadmoor Hotel Inc., dba The Broadmoor, v. WAFBA LLC, dba NoCo Hemp Expo, El Paso County District Court, Case No. 2023CV32329.