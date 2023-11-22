NoCo Hemp Expo returning to Northern Colorado in 2024

The 2022 Hemp Expo had 6,000 attendees. BizWest file photo

BOULDER — After a nearly half-decade tour around the Front Range, the NoCo Expo is coming back to Northern Colorado.

The tradeshow, which is now in its 10th year and outgrew its longtime home in Loveland in 2019, is set for April 11-13, 2024, at the Estes Park Events Complex and the Estes Park Conference Center.

After moving to Denver, the expo, organized by hemp advocacy group We Are For Better Alternatives and Colorado Hemp Co., again changed venues in 2022 when unforeseen circumstances moved the event to Aurora. The NoCo Hemp Expo was held this year in Colorado Springs.

For more information and to register, visit https://letstalkhemp.com/noco10-booths/.