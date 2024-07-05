Economy & Economic Development  July 5, 2024

Colorado bankruptcy filings climb 26% in June

DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 26% in June from the same period a year ago, the slowest rate of increase since March.

The state recorded 656 bankruptcy filings during June, compared with 522 during that month in 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 740 bankruptcy filings in May and 785 in April, annual increases of 35% and 51% respectively.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 639 in June 2024, with 17 business filings, compared with 518 individual and four business filings in June 2023.

Year to date, Colorado has recorded 3,698 bankruptcy filings, up 27% from 2,912 through June 2023.

June filings dropped in Boulder County but increased in Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

  • Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in June, down 33% from 24 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 22 bankruptcy filings in May 2024.
  • Broomfield recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in June, up from four in June 2023. Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in May 2024.
  • Larimer County filings totaled 28 in June, up 8% from 26 the prior year. Larimer recorded 49 bankruptcy filings in May 2024.
  • Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 62 in June, up 17% from 53 a year ago. Weld recorded 71 bankruptcy filings in May 2024.

June business filings included:

  • Signia Ltd., a Greeley-based call center, listing assets of $507,431 and liabilities of $10 million. Case No. 24-13438-TBM, Chapter 11, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Denver.

Insight Photonic Solutions Inc. and Insight Lidar Inc., based in Broomfield, both listing assets between $1 million and $10 million. Insight Photonic Solutions listed liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. Insight Lidar listed liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million. Insight Photonics Inc., Case No. 24-13141-MER, and Insight Lidar Inc., Case No. 24-13142-TBM, U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

