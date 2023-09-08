New Greeley commercial development may include Costco

GREELEY — A 291-acre commercial and residential development that may eventually be home to at least three big-box retailers, including Costco, has entered preliminary discussions with the city of Greeley.

In addition to the big-box stores, the site on the eastern edge of Greeley is envisioned to include hotels, offices, restaurants and multi-family housing.

LAI Design Group Inc. of Colorado, on behalf of Roche Constructors Inc., has had at least two pre-application meetings with the city for a property called Uptown on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 34 and Weld County Road 17, across the highway from the Iron Mountain Business Park in Windsor.

Preliminary discussions referred to an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Windsor. Rick Haering, a designer with LAI, told BizWest that Greeley, Windsor and Johnstown have a long-term IGA addressing developments that border any of the communities. Included in that agreement is which community would supply utilities. It also includes a provision to share both sales and property tax revenue one-third to each community, according to Stacy Brown, economic development director for the town of Windsor.

The location appears to be on the edge or perhaps beyond the current extensions of utilities from the city of Greeley. Haering said utility discussions have yet to occur. “I know there are utilities on (Colorado Highway 257) on the east side of the site,” he said. Brown said that Windsor might provide sewer services and Greeley might provide water.

In two letters to the Greeley Planning Department, LAI noted that the developer is interested in “small to large retail stores, restaurants, lodging, offices and entertainment.” A site plan shows a location for Roche’s corporate headquarters in the middle of the development. It also shows a medical center campus, a grocery, banks, hotels and more.

Greeley and Roche have been in discussions with Costco Wholesale Corp. to establish a store at the site, but “I have not been part of those discussions,” Haering said.

Brown said that Costco was identified in original concept plans for that location, along with other big box retailers.

Calls to the city of Greeley were not returned prior to publication. Costco did not respond to an inquiry, although its website indicated that it would not comment on any potential locations unless opening was within three months. If a Costco does materialize, it would be the fifth in the region, with existing locations in Timnath, Longmont, Superior and Thornton.

A.J. Roche, director of pre-construction for Roche Constructors, said, “There’s nothing I can speak about right now. We’re interested in a big-box wholesale retailer for that location. A big national player is interested in the development.”

Site designs show a large park, and the LAI letters noted that the park was part of a conservation easement.

The property, now zoned Holding Agricultural, would require rezoning. The latest letter suggested a Commercial High designation to permit the anticipated uses.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comments from A.J. Roche.