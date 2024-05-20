Plastic bag fee generates $200K for community
LOVELAND — People may complain about paying for plastic bags at grocery stores, but the bag fee that took effect in January 2023 has generated $200,000 for the community.
According to a report in the Reporter-Herald, the fee helps to reduce waste sent to the landfill.
