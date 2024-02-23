Techstars to move its headquarters to New York

BOULDER — Global business accelerator Techstars has decided to move its headquarters from Boulder to New York City.

The accelerator that began in Boulder 17 years ago and that invests in upward of 800 companies a year around the globe said on its website this week that its new Techstars 2.0 iteration wants to have its headquarters where the action is.

“Boulder has been our home for more than 17 years and that community has made us the global company we are today. We remain proud of our Colorado roots; however, New York is the second largest — and growing — startup ecosystem globally, and we want our headquarters to be in one of the epicenters of the startup world with more funding, connectedness, talent, knowledge and market reach,” Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, said on the organization’s website.

It will maintain an office in Boulder and also its new office in downtown Denver.

“We’re proud to have been the launch community for this global enterprise,” John Tayer, CEO of the Boulder Chamber, told BizWest. “We recognize it has offices around the globe and may want to relocate its headquarters. Its presence in the community continues and its impact is enduring.”

Techstars plans to invest in as many as 800 companies this year, which would be about 100 more than in 2023. It has more than 50 accelerator programs in 30 locations around the world.

“Since 2007, Techstars has run 397 accelerator cohorts for more than 4,000 early-stage startups, making us the most active pre-seed investor in the world. Over the past 17 years, we have learned more than a few things about what founders need — and how to set them up for success,” Gavet said. “We consistently tell Techstars entrepreneurs to focus on your core customer, continuously refine your product based on their needs, and fall in love with your problem, not your solution.”