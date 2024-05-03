Strata names Schmidt to chief architect position

BOULDER — Strata Identity Inc. has named Granville Schmidt to the position of chief architect.

He will be responsible for steering the technical and strategic direction of Strata’s products and managing the company’s engineering teams to deliver scalable innovative software solutions, the company said in a press statement.

Strata Identity is a Boulder-based company that develops identity orchestration, which is a framework that businesses can use to tie together a variety of identities in a multi-cloud environment.

“Granville brings together a powerful combination of deep technical experience and visionary leadership to guide the future development of the Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform,” Eric Olden, CEO and co-founder of Strata, said in a written statement. “He will direct the unifying architecture of Maverics as we expand the definition of the identity orchestration market to ensure continued availability and security of Maverics while we layer in new breakthroughs with generative AI.”

Granville joined Strata two years ago from F5, where he focused on innovation, standards, and open-source initiatives. Prior to that, he was the information security officer and founding engineer at the medical technology provider PriorAuthNow (now Rhyme).

“Virtually every large enterprise is modernizing its applications for the cloud, which creates complex challenges since they also need to migrate to new identity providers,” said Granville. “Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform was built to make these major infrastructure transitions seamless with a no-code approach that eliminates application refactoring and enables multiple identity providers to coexist. I look forward to managing our efforts.”