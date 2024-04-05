Strata adds product management to standards leader’s role

BOULDER — Strata Identity Inc. has named Gerry Gebel, its head of standards, to the additional role of vice president of product.

Gebel has spent the past 20 years working in the identity-management space for Fortune 500 companies and will continue to do so for Strata. In addition, the Boulder-based company will have him oversee the Strata product management team and define product vision, strategy, and roadmap.

“Gerry has a remarkable background in identity, having served as a practitioner helping Fortune 500 organizations deploy enterprise-scale identity projects, played a key role in making the SAML standard a reality as an industry analyst, and led business development for a global authorization solutions vendor,” Eric Olden, CEO of Strata, said in a written statement. “He has the unmatched domain expertise needed to lead Strata’s product and standards strategy as we continue to define the future of identity by creating the Identity Orchestration category, which makes it possible for customers to unify legacy and cloud identity systems without rewriting applications while supporting open standards.”

Gerry joined Strata from Axiomatics, where he served as vice president of business development for the global provider of access control solutions.