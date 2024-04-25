Technology  April 25, 2024

TiFin AG adds chief operating officer

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC, a Boulder-based financial technology umbrella company, has hired Jeannette Kuda to serve as chief operating officer of its TiFin AG subsidiary. 

Kuda was most recently a senior vice president at LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

TiFin AG is a platform used by wealth managers to analyze market intelligence and grow their books of business.

“I am thrilled to join TiFin AG and work alongside such a talented team,” Kuda said in a prepared statement. “I am passionate about leveraging technology to drive innovation and enhance the client experience in financial services. I look forward to contributing to TiFin AG’s continued success and growth.”

