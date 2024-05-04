Ent launches campaign for Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has launched a monthlong campaign, “2024 Catalyst for Children,” to raise funds in support of pediatric mental health care and services at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The May campaign coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month. From May 1-31, Ent will match all donations made to Children’s Hospital Colorado through the campaign, doubling the impact of every contribution up to $200,000.

Since 2019, Ent has donated almost $2 million to Children’s Colorado, supporting critical mental health areas such as crisis intervention, research, staffing enhancements to meet the surging demand, and additional fundraising endeavors. Each donor during the month will be entered to win two tickets to a Red Rocks show on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

In 2023, Children’s Colorado served more than 294,000 children and had more than 26,000 mental health patient encounters. “Our kids are the ones shaping tomorrow, so it’s crucial we prioritize their mental health,” Annie Snead, senior manager of community advocacy, Ent Credit Union, said in a written statement. “Ent is committed to supporting Children’s Colorado to create broad systemic change to provide a healthier state of care for kiddos. It’s not just about giving financially; it’s about setting up our communities for success down the road. When we tackle mental health issues early on, we’re paving the way for a brighter, healthier future.”

Contributions through the Catalyst for Children campaign can be made here.