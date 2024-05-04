Banner Health Foundation receives $1.5M in federal funds

GREELEY — The Banner Health Foundation has been awarded more than $1.5 million from two federal funding programs.

The foundation received $809,715.55 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade through the Opportunity Now Colorado grant program, and $717,000 from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Employment and Training Administration or a career pathways program for essential frontline health care workers in Colorado.

The funds from OEDIT, announced by Gov. Jared Polis on March 20, will be used to support creation of a new paid internship program for high school seniors interested in exploring administrative, professional and clinical careers within health care called the Healthcare Education, Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) Program.

Banner was selected as a Phase 2 seed grant recipient for the competitive award through Opportunity Now, an $85 million grant program. The ultimate goal of HEAL will be to help interns transition into permanent careers at Banner and connect them to growth opportunities, including higher education and career advancement.

“This Opportunity Now Colorado funding is significant because it recognizes the critical need we have in our community related to health care and, more importantly, supports a solution,” Banner Health Western Region president Margo Karsten said in a written statement. “The HEAL Program will help close the gap in workforce shortages while providing opportunities for young participants to transition into entry-level careers.”

The funds from the Department of Labor’s Department of Employment and Training Administration will be used to support career pathway developments that equip existing Banner staff working in lower-wage, entry-level jobs to advance and transition into higher- paying positions.

The program will leverage higher-education partners, including Aims Community College, Front Range Community College, Herzing University, Morgan Community College and Red Rocks Community College.