Veteran Greeley reporter joins BizWest staff

Sharon Dunn, who covered business and local news for 25 years at the Greeley Tribune, has joined BizWest’s reporting staff.

Dunn’s work at the Tribune included stints as city editor and business editor, covering crime and courts, and editing three monthly magazines the newspaper’s niche publications team produced: Energy Pipeline, Weld County Parents and #Greality.

She also served 15 months as a communications specialist for the city of Greeley’s water and sewer department and has directed public and industry relations for the Eaton-based National Onion Association. Her experience includes work as a media relations coordinator for Aims Community College and as a reporter for The Frontiersman in Wasilla, Alaska.

Dunn earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and history from Metropolitan State University in Denver and a master’s in communications management from the University of Denver.

She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, she enjoys embroidery and crochet projects, watching football or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.