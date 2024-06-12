LogRhythm hires ‘leader of value creation’ to shepherd merger with Exabeam

BROOMFIELD — LogRhythm Inc., a computer data security company, has hired Pete Harteveld to a position the firm calls “leader of value creation” where he will “be pivotal in ensuring a seamless and successful integration” with California-based cybersecurity firm Exabeam.

Broomfield-based LogRhythm and Exabeam inked a merger deal last month.

“The combined company will leverage the complementary strengths from each organization to take AI-driven security operations to new heights,” the companies said in a May news release.

The merger, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

“Harteveld brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) integration from his tenure at Deloitte and Compuware, where he specialized in navigating complex integrations and maximizing stakeholder value.”

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., commonly referred to as Deloitte, is multinational professional-services provider headquartered in the United Kingdom and Compuware Corp. is a Detroit-based software company.

“The merger of LogRhythm and Exabeam presents a unique opportunity to combine our strengths and deliver a security operations powerhouse,” Harteveld said. “Together, we will build a unified organization that is innovative, resilient and positioned for the long-term success of our customers.”