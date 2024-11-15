 November 15, 2024

Intrepid Fiber breaks ground on Broomfield installation

Intrepid Fiber and Broomfield officials celebrated the citywide fiber network ground-breaking,
By

BROOMFIELD —  Intrepid Fiber Networks this week broke ground on its project to install a fiber broadband network throughout the city.

“One aspect I’m especially proud to highlight is Intrepid’s commitment to an Open-Access network. This forward-thinking approach means multiple providers can offer their services to our residents, creating a competitive market that directly benefits consumers,” Mayor Guyleen Castriotta said at the groundbreaking.

Broomfield residents can expect high-speed internet to be available in early 2025, according to the release. Residents and businesses can find more information related to Intrepid Fiber’s deployment and construction in Broomfield at www.intrepidfiber.com/construction.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Intrepid Fiber Networks this week broke ground on its project to install a fiber broadband network throughout the city.

Categories: Broomfield Telecommunications Today's News Intrepid Fiber Networks
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts