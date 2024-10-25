Good Times buys franchise restaurant, will remodel

BROOMFIELD — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), the Golden-based franchisor of hamburger restaurants, has purchased the Broomfield Good Times location from a franchisee with the intention of remodeling it.

The corporate entity also purchased a franchise restaurant in Northglenn.

“We are thrilled to add two more Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants to our company owned and operated portfolio,” Good Times CEO Ryan Zink said in a prepared statement. “We are also proud to have completed the menu board and point of sale initiatives throughout the state of Colorado. We expect the two acquired locations will be remodeled during the next eighteen to twenty-four months as part of our ongoing system refresh.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

