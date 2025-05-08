Lafayette’s Cellar West to open taproom in Erie

ERIE — Cellar West Artisan Ales, a small craft brewery based at 778-B W. Baseline Road in Lafayette that just won a medal at the World Beer Cup, will open a second taproom and cafe in August at 445 Briggs St. in Erie.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Cellar West’s plan to open in a converted 100-year-old home is one of two recent moves by small Boulder County brewers. As BizWest reported in April, four-year-old and Lyons-based MainStage Brewing announced that it planned to take over Beyond the Mountain Brewing’s property at 6035 Longbow Drive in Gunbarrel, where it already had been brewing its beer. It opened the door under the MainStage name last Friday.

