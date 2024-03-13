Boulder County rezones 20 properties near Lyons

LYONS — Twenty properties within three miles of Lyons’ town boundaries have been rezoned, possibly setting the stage for property owners to get their land annexed into the town.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the decision by the Boulder County Board of Commissioners came during a public hearing on Tuesday. The 20 properties previously had been zoned business, commercial, general industrial and transitional, and all landowners can legally continue as they have been operating, according to county documents.