Everitt Real Estate Center issues entrepreneurial, hall of fame awards

Patti Chapman, assistant director of the Everitt Center, left, and Peter Kast, commercial broker with CBRE, right, present the Entrepreneurs of the Year Award to Phil and Alex Schuman. Ken Amundson/BizWest
FORT COLLINS — Two developers and a mortgage broker — all alumni of CSU — received awards from the Everitt Real Estate Center at the Colorado State University College of Business.

At the annual Everitt real estate conference Tuesday night, brothers Alex and Phil Schuman, owners of the Schuman Cos. based in Windsor, received the entrepreneurs of the year award. Longtime commercial Realtor Peter Kast made the presentation; Realtor Tom Livingston nominated the pair.

The Schuman brothers grew up in Hawaii but attended CSU, where they developed their brokerage skills. They created their company in 2015.

Projects have included “residential, industrial, office and retail … these guys do it all,” Kast said. 

Peter Kast jokes with Everitt Real Estate Center Hall of Fame inductee Mike Rosser. Ken Amundsen/BizWest

Their projects include the Loveland Yards, a redevelopment of the Outlets at Loveland; Riverbend Urban Village in Timnath; and multiple other developments.

Also recognized Tuesday night was Mike Rosser, a 1964 graduate of CSU. A third-generation mortgage banker, he was inducted into the Everitt Real Estate Center Hall of Fame.

He’s a Denver native. After CSU, he received a graduate degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and is a 1979 graduate of the School of Mortgage Banking.

