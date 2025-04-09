Gunbarrel’s Beyond The Mountain Brewing Co. to close, MainStage taking over

BOULDER — Beyond The Mountain Brewing Co. in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood will close at the end of the month, according to a recent Instagram post from the brewery’s account.

“It has been (an) amazing (seven) years for us here in Gunbarrel. This brewery has been the culmination of a dream we’ve had since we were homebrewing together in college over 15 years ago,” the post said. “But the time has come where we have decided to move on to our next adventures. Beyond the Mountain Brewing’s final day will be April 27th.”

Beyond The Mountain’s Instagram post said that MainStage Brewing Co., a brewery and taproom on Main Street in Lyons, will take over the Gunbarrel space.

Beyond The Mountain did not respond to a request for comment from BizWest. “For the past couple of years we have had the distinct pleasure of brewing all of our beer and cohabiting with our good friends at Beyond the Mountain Brewing. Over this time we have not only been stoked to work with them, but the mutually beneficial relationship between our companies has drawn us closer and closer together,” MainStage posted on its Instagram account last week. “Today, we are formally announcing that Beyond the Mountain is heading off onto their next amazing adventure, and we are going to pick up where they left off. We plan to keep the amazing beer, community and music alive in Gunbarrel by formally adopting their space as our primary brewing facility and second tasting room!”

