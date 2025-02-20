Boulder-based Brewers Association hosting 2025 Craft Brewers Conference in Indianapolis

BOULDER — The Brewers Association, a Boulder-based trade group for the craft and independent brewing industry, will host the 2025 Craft Brewers Conference on April 29 in Indianapolis.

Esther Tetreault and JC Tetreault, founders of Massachusetts-based Trillium Brewing Co., will provide the conference’s keynote address.

“Innovation remains a leading topic in the craft brewing industry, and we’re excited to share the Tetreaults’ story and business approach at CBC this year,” BA vice president of marketing Ann Obenchain said in a prepared statement. “Their journey offers valuable perspective and insights for small and independent brewers looking for inspiration to forge their own new paths to success and we look forward to having them at CBC this year.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The 2025 Craft Brewers Conference will be held during the BrewExpo America, a trade show scheduled for April 28 through May 1.

on Facebook on LinkedIn